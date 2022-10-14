Baader Bank Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €42.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

1COV has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on Covestro in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays set a €57.00 ($58.16) price target on Covestro in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday.

Covestro Price Performance

ETR:1COV opened at €33.63 ($34.32) on Tuesday. Covestro has a 12 month low of €27.69 ($28.26) and a 12 month high of €58.92 ($60.12). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of €36.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.52.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

