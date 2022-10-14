Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €6.60 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €6.60 ($6.73) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHA. DZ Bank set a €6.50 ($6.63) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.20 ($5.31) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, August 26th. Warburg Research set a €6.80 ($6.94) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €4.90 ($5.00) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.18) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Schaeffler Stock Up 1.9 %

SHA opened at €4.95 ($5.05) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($11.53) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($17.08). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of €5.46.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

