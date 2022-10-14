JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €42.00 Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($41.84) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Price Performance

FRA KGX opened at €20.81 ($21.23) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($83.49). The business has a fifty day moving average of €32.18 and a 200-day moving average of €42.12.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.