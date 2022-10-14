Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €185.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($188.78) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HNR1. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($197.96) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($177.55) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($193.88) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Hannover Rück Stock Down 0.6 %

HNR1 opened at €152.85 ($155.97) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €152.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €145.76. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($118.74).

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

