Warburg Research Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €36.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($36.73) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. set a €44.00 ($44.90) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €28.50 ($29.08) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday.

Fuchs Petrolub Price Performance

Shares of FPE opened at €22.75 ($23.21) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($38.16) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($45.71). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €23.37 and a 200-day moving average price of €23.99.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

