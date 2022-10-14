Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €98.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €98.00 ($100.00) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 73.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BNR. Barclays set a €84.00 ($85.71) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($89.80) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($97.96) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($104.08) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Brenntag Stock Performance

Brenntag stock opened at €56.34 ($57.49) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €66.04 and its 200-day moving average is €67.87. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($43.94) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($57.40).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

