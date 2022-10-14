Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €74.00 ($75.51) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €54.75 ($55.87) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.90 ($51.94) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($52.04) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($38.78) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank set a €51.00 ($52.04) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday.

FRA:DPW opened at €32.76 ($33.43) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.48. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($31.14) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($42.16).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

