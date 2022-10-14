Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €51.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($52.04) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($43.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a €74.00 ($75.51) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($38.78) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank set a €51.00 ($52.04) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Price Performance

FRA DPW opened at €32.76 ($33.43) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($31.14) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($42.16). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €35.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.48.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.