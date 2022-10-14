The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€145.00” Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($219.39) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($163.27) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($214.29) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

FRA:ADS opened at €113.12 ($115.43) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €146.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €169.63. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a one year high of €201.01 ($205.11).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

