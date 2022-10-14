Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Novartis AG’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Novartis in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Novartis’ current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novartis’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NVS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $76.01 on Wednesday. Novartis has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.67 and a 200-day moving average of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $168.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,933,000 after purchasing an additional 486,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Novartis by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,865,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,219,000 after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 3.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,488,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,976,000 after acquiring an additional 258,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after acquiring an additional 193,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Novartis by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,359,000 after acquiring an additional 487,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

