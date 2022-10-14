Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AB Volvo (publ)’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for AB Volvo (publ) in a report released on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Agarwal expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AB Volvo (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AB Volvo (publ)’s FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 226 to SEK 229 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.33.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.49 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 7.90%.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

