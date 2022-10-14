Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €167.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($170.41) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($195.92) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group set a €210.00 ($214.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($193.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($204.08) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €175.00 ($178.57) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €162.70 ($166.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €169.57 and a 200 day moving average of €164.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a 12-month high of €175.90 ($179.49).

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

