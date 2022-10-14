JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €204.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €204.00 ($208.16) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DB1. UBS Group set a €210.00 ($214.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($170.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($193.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($168.37) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:DB1 opened at €162.70 ($166.02) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €169.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €164.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a 1 year high of €175.90 ($179.49).

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

