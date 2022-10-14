JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €31.00 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($39.80) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($39.80) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

G1A opened at €33.96 ($34.65) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €31.18 ($31.82) and a 52 week high of €48.55 ($49.54). The business’s 50 day moving average is €34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

