Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €40.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) received a €40.00 ($40.82) price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on G1A. Barclays set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($39.80) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($39.80) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

G1A stock opened at €33.96 ($34.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €34.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.30. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €31.18 ($31.82) and a fifty-two week high of €48.55 ($49.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion and a PE ratio of 18.56.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

