Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.60 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

O2D has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.09 ($3.15) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays set a €3.40 ($3.47) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.57) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.10 ($2.14) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €2.00 ($2.04) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

O2D opened at €2.03 ($2.07) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.19. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of €2.03 ($2.08) and a 52-week high of €3.03 ($3.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is €2.42 and its 200-day moving average is €2.66.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

