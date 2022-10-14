Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.80 by Barclays

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) received a €2.80 ($2.86) price target from Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.65) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.57) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.10 ($2.14) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.30 ($2.35) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.65) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:O2D opened at €2.03 ($2.07) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €2.03 ($2.08) and a 52 week high of €3.03 ($3.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €2.42 and a 200 day moving average of €2.66.

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

