Berenberg Bank Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €36.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($36.73) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOEJ. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($19.39) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get NORMA Group alerts:

NORMA Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NORMA Group stock opened at €14.48 ($14.78) on Tuesday. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of €13.15 ($13.42) and a 12-month high of €38.32 ($39.10). The business’s 50 day moving average is €15.49 and its 200-day moving average is €20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.71. The stock has a market cap of $461.37 million and a P/E ratio of 10.80.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.