Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) received a €15.00 ($15.31) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s current price.

ENGI has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($17.35) target price on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($17.86) target price on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.20 ($20.61) target price on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Engie alerts:

Engie Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of EPA:ENGI opened at €11.75 ($11.99) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.98. Engie has a fifty-two week low of €12.16 ($12.41) and a fifty-two week high of €15.16 ($15.47).

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.