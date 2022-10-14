JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€235.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($239.80) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €177.00 ($180.61) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €197.00 ($201.02) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($163.27) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €130.00 ($132.65) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €124.16 ($126.69) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of €141.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of €143.87. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a 52 week high of €208.35 ($212.60). The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.68.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

