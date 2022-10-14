Barclays Reiterates “€11.00” Price Target for TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG)

Barclays set a €11.00 ($11.22) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TEG. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($17.86) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Baader Bank set a €9.30 ($9.49) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €12.50 ($12.76) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.50 ($9.69) target price on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €14.20 ($14.49) target price on TAG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

TAG Immobilien Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of TAG Immobilien stock opened at €5.74 ($5.85) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.84. TAG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €7.15 ($7.30) and a 1-year high of €27.38 ($27.94).

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.