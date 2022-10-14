JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €104.00 Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($106.12) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WCH. UBS Group set a €114.00 ($116.33) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €201.00 ($205.10) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €146.00 ($148.98) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €178.00 ($181.63) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie Price Performance

ETR WCH opened at €104.75 ($106.89) on Tuesday. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €100.80 ($102.86) and a 52 week high of €187.10 ($190.92). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €133.89 and a 200-day moving average price of €148.11.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.