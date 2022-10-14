Baader Bank Reiterates €32.00 Price Target for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF)

Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SDF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($23.47) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($38.78) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 4.5 %

ETR SDF opened at €20.76 ($21.18) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.44. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €12.71 ($12.96) and a 52-week high of €36.45 ($37.19). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.