Baader Bank Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €188.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €188.00 ($191.84) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WCH. UBS Group set a €114.00 ($116.33) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €146.00 ($148.98) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($204.08) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €178.00 ($181.63) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Wacker Chemie Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €104.75 ($106.89) on Tuesday. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €100.80 ($102.86) and a 12 month high of €187.10 ($190.92). The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €133.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is €148.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

