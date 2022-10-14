Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €206.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been given a €206.00 ($210.20) price objective by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.02% from the stock’s current price.

RI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €281.00 ($286.73) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group set a €199.00 ($203.06) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($172.45) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($224.49) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Pernod Ricard Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of RI opened at €174.55 ($178.11) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($139.03). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €188.38 and its 200-day moving average is €186.20.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

