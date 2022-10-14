Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €115.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($163.27) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($183.67) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($204.08) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

SU opened at €123.20 ($125.71) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €124.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is €127.40. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($77.90).

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

