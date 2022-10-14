Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €126.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) has been assigned a €126.00 ($128.57) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SU. Barclays set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($183.67) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Up 3.4 %

EPA:SU opened at €123.20 ($125.71) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a one year high of €76.34 ($77.90). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €124.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €127.40.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

