Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Receives $49.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on SLGN shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $518,083.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,523,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $518,083.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,523,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $185,830.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,201,875.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Silgan Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Silgan by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 43,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Silgan by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLGN stock opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Silgan has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $48.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Further Reading

