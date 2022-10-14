Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cboe Global Markets to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.29.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $120.07 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.84.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,118.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $1,184,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

