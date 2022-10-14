Daniel Shook Purchases 11 Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) insider Daniel Shook acquired 11 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,166 ($14.09) per share, for a total transaction of £128.26 ($154.98).
IMI Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of IMI opened at GBX 1,170 ($14.14) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 1,500.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,171.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,246.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53. IMI plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,069 ($12.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,878 ($22.69).
IMI Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a GBX 8.30 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About IMI
IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.
Featured Stories
