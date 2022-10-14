Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Given New $137.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on CBOE. Citigroup began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.29.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.6 %

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $120.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,118.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.