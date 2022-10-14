Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

FANUY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 25th.

Shares of FANUY opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. Fanuc has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average of $15.94.

About Fanuc

Fanuc ( OTCMKTS:FANUY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Fanuc had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 20.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fanuc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

