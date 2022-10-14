Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Receives $8.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Radius Health Price Performance

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $480.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Insider Transactions at Radius Health

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 4,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,963,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,120,602.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Radius Health by 507.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter valued at $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Radius Health by 21.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period.

Radius Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

