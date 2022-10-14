Analysts Set Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Target Price at C$43.61

Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.61.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins cut their price objective on Empire from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Empire from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Empire from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$43.50 price objective on Empire and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Empire Price Performance

Shares of Empire stock opened at C$34.61 on Tuesday. Empire has a twelve month low of C$33.09 and a twelve month high of C$46.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.83.

Empire Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Empire

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Empire’s payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

In related news, Director Michael Bennett Medline bought 9,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$35.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$348,191.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,099,404.22. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent acquired 1,387 shares of Empire stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$35.96 per share, with a total value of C$49,875.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$102,231.44.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

