Insider Buying: easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Acquires £149 in Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) insider Kenton Jarvis acquired 50 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.60) per share, for a total transaction of £149 ($180.04).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Kenton Jarvis bought 37 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 404 ($4.88) per share, with a total value of £149.48 ($180.62).

easyJet Stock Up 2.7 %

LON EZJ opened at GBX 292.70 ($3.54) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 347.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 428.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73. easyJet plc has a 52 week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 729.20 ($8.81).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

easyJet Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EZJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 750 ($9.06) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 565 ($6.83) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.32) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 612.86 ($7.41).

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

