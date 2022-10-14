Insider Buying: easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Acquires £149 in Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) insider Kenton Jarvis acquired 50 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.60) per share, for a total transaction of £149 ($180.04).
Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Kenton Jarvis bought 37 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 404 ($4.88) per share, with a total value of £149.48 ($180.62).
easyJet Stock Up 2.7 %
LON EZJ opened at GBX 292.70 ($3.54) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 347.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 428.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73. easyJet plc has a 52 week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 729.20 ($8.81).
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.
