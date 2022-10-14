Insider Buying: Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL) Insider Buys £259.60 in Stock

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) insider Gordon Joseph Neilly acquired 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 472 ($5.70) per share, for a total transaction of £259.60 ($313.68).

Gordon Joseph Neilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 7th, Gordon Joseph Neilly acquired 45 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 479 ($5.79) per share, with a total value of £215.55 ($260.45).

PNL stock opened at GBX 470 ($5.68) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,424.19 and a 200-day moving average price of £324.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,516.13. Personal Assets Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 465.50 ($5.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 511.66 ($6.18).

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

