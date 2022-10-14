Dianne Walker Acquires 22,154 Shares of Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC) Stock

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Rating) insider Dianne Walker acquired 22,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £10,412.38 ($12,581.42).

Victorian Plumbing Group Stock Performance

Shares of VIC stock opened at GBX 50 ($0.60) on Friday. Victorian Plumbing Group plc has a one year low of GBX 33.50 ($0.40) and a one year high of GBX 194.40 ($2.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 52.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £162.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,500.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 65 ($0.79) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

About Victorian Plumbing Group

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories. It offers a range of products to B2C and trade customers with approximately 125 brands, as well as designs and develops in-house products. The company's bathroom product lines include tiles, flooring, and lighting.

Further Reading

