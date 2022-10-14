Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL) Insider Richard Wilkins Buys 320,660 Shares

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Rating) insider Richard Wilkins acquired 320,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £19,239.60 ($23,247.46).
Goldstone Resources Stock Performance
Shares of GRL stock opened at GBX 5.90 ($0.07) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. Goldstone Resources Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 5.01 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 14.25 ($0.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £29.05 million and a PE ratio of -19.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.53.
About Goldstone Resources
