Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL) Insider Richard Wilkins Buys 320,660 Shares

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Rating) insider Richard Wilkins acquired 320,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £19,239.60 ($23,247.46).

Goldstone Resources Stock Performance

Shares of GRL stock opened at GBX 5.90 ($0.07) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. Goldstone Resources Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 5.01 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 14.25 ($0.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £29.05 million and a PE ratio of -19.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.53.

About Goldstone Resources

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and associated elements in West and Central Africa. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold project located in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

