Michael Lindsell Purchases 25 Shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Rating) insider Michael Lindsell acquired 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £975 ($1,178.11) per share, for a total transaction of £24,375 ($29,452.63).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON LTI opened at GBX 972 ($11.74) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,058.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,092.18. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 958.08 ($11.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,601.17 ($19.35).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

