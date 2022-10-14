Michael Lindsell Purchases 25 Shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Rating) insider Michael Lindsell acquired 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £975 ($1,178.11) per share, for a total transaction of £24,375 ($29,452.63).
Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LON LTI opened at GBX 972 ($11.74) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,058.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,092.18. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 958.08 ($11.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,601.17 ($19.35).
Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile
