Lynn Fordham Buys 25,000 Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Stock

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Rating) insider Lynn Fordham bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £53,750 ($64,946.83).

NCC Group Stock Up 2.0 %

NCC Group stock opened at GBX 211.50 ($2.56) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £655.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,021.43. NCC Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 162.80 ($1.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 262 ($3.17). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 215.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 204.66.

NCC Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About NCC Group

Several analysts have weighed in on NCC shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on NCC Group from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 321.20 ($3.88).

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

