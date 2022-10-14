Javier del Ser Perez Acquires 300,000 Shares of Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM) Stock

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Rating) insider Javier del Ser Perez purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($115,998.07).

Steppe Cement Stock Performance

LON STCM opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.40) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 32.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 33.60. Steppe Cement Ltd. has a twelve month low of GBX 24.13 ($0.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 47.89 ($0.58). The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03. The company has a market capitalization of £73.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.75.

Get Steppe Cement alerts:

Steppe Cement Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, produces and sells cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also engages in the provision of consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.