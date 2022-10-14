CIBC Lowers WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target to C$7.00

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 146.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital reduced their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.56.

WELL Health Technologies stock opened at C$2.84 on Wednesday. WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of C$2.73 and a one year high of C$7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.72. The company has a market cap of C$643.93 million and a P/E ratio of -12.97.

In other news, Director John Kim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.06, for a total value of C$153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 508,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,555,639.74. Insiders sold a total of 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,880 in the last ninety days.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

