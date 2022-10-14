BMO Capital Markets Lowers Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$17.00

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 47.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TCN. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential to C$12.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tricon Residential to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.86.

Shares of TSE:TCN opened at C$11.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.01. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of C$10.92 and a 1 year high of C$21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Tricon Residential ( TSE:TCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.88. The company had revenue of C$198.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$193.91 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

