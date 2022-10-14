Scotiabank Cuts TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$31.50

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$34.50 to C$31.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

T has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cormark restated a buy rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, June 17th. National Bankshares cut their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.25.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of T stock opened at C$27.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$38.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$26.30 and a 1-year high of C$34.65.

TELUS Dividend Announcement

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.4500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.339 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

About TELUS

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.