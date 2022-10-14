Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Lowered to C$12.50 at CIBC

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$13.91.

Superior Plus Trading Up 3.8 %

TSE:SPB opened at C$10.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 333.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$9.44 and a 12-month high of C$14.86.

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.29). The business had revenue of C$628.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$464.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

Insider Activity at Superior Plus

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$467,352.18.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

