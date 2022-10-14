Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Given a C$4.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) received a C$4.25 price objective from Scotiabank in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Osisko Mining Price Performance

OSK stock opened at C$3.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -218.57. Osisko Mining has a twelve month low of C$2.36 and a twelve month high of C$5.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16.

Insider Activity

Osisko Mining ( TSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Mining will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andreanne Boisvert bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.64 per share, with a total value of C$29,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at C$29,040.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

