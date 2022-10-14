Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given New C$19.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MI.UN. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$23.64.

MI.UN stock opened at C$12.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.36. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.30. The firm has a market cap of C$520.11 million and a PE ratio of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.18, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

