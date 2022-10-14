Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average After Insider Selling

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.14 and traded as low as $15.39. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 378,484 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Ronald E. Toupin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,530.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,380.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. LVZ Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $1,360,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

