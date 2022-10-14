Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Lowered to C$29.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cormark lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.42.

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$21.86 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$20.81 and a twelve month high of C$28.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.49.

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78. The business had revenue of C$15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.73 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 19.2699992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total value of C$337,984.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$424,482.30. In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total value of C$337,984.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at C$424,482.30. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 16,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total value of C$394,314.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$318,373.86.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

