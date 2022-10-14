CIBC Lowers Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$34.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Keyera from C$40.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on Keyera from C$40.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$35.46.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera Price Performance

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$28.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$30.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.59. The stock has a market cap of C$6.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.86. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$26.34 and a 12 month high of C$35.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51.

Keyera Announces Dividend

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.70%.

Keyera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.